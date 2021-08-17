Tuesday, August 17, 2021
79.2 F
Fort Worth
Search

« All Events

Aledo Children’s Advocats 16th Annual Patriotic Glow Run

September 11, 2021 @ 8:00 pm 10:00 pm

Aledo Children’s Advocats will host their 16th Annual Patriotic Glow Run on Saturday, September 11, with proceeds benefiting Aledo ISD children in need and their families.

This family friendly, fun run offers racegoers the choice of a 1K or 5K race that begins and ends at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX. Glow stations offer runners the chance to collect fun glow items along the way to cross the finish line glowing instead of sweating. T-shirts and race bags will be available until supplies run out.

Race details
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Bearcat Stadium, 1000 Bailey Ranch Rd., Aledo, TX 76008
7:45 P.M. Opening Ceremony
8:00 P.M. 1K Glow Run
8:30 P.M. 5K Glow Run

Google Calendar

Details

Date:
September 11
Time:
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Cost:
$20
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://aledoadvocats.com/index.php/advocats-rwc/

Organizer

Aledo Children’s Advocats
Phone:
817-888-0528
Email:
pr@aledoadvocats.com
Website:
View Organizer Website

Bearcat Stadium

1000 Bailey Ranch Rd.
Aledo, TX 76008 + Google Map

Related Events

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.