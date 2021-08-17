Aledo Children’s Advocats 16th Annual Patriotic Glow Run

« All Events

Aledo Children’s Advocats will host their 16th Annual Patriotic Glow Run on Saturday, September 11, with proceeds benefiting Aledo ISD children in need and their families.

This family friendly, fun run offers racegoers the choice of a 1K or 5K race that begins and ends at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX. Glow stations offer runners the chance to collect fun glow items along the way to cross the finish line glowing instead of sweating. T-shirts and race bags will be available until supplies run out.

Race details

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Bearcat Stadium, 1000 Bailey Ranch Rd., Aledo, TX 76008

7:45 P.M. Opening Ceremony

8:00 P.M. 1K Glow Run

8:30 P.M. 5K Glow Run

