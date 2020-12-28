Beyond the Bag Virtual Event and Auction

« All Events

Join us as we celebrate 10 years of supporting the Joan Katz Cancer Resource Center. At this year’s virtual Beyond the Bag event, you will have the opportunity to hear inspiring stories of hope, bid on fabulous auction items and celebrate as we announce the winner of the 2021 Lexus IS. Despite the disruption created by COVID-19, because of philanthropy, all patients and family members have continued to receive navigation services, education, counseling, comfort, and hope, free-of-charge. For more information or to register for this free event, visit BeyondtheBagFW.com. While you are there, don’t forget to purchase your Lexus Raffle ticket for $50.00 to take a stand against cancer (limited quantity available).