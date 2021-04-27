« All Events

‘A Taste of Winehaus’ (a three-day celebration of the Grand Opening of Winehaus Fort Worth) finishes strong with bubbles and a special afternoon brunch celebration! Experience delicious Brunch Boards by local Chef Molle G and a bottle of bubbles for two. Accompanying the brunch boards will be a specialty crafted selection of champagne and sparkling wine options. Don’t miss out on the weekend’s last featured raffle to win 50% off a future Brunch Board (Bubbles & Brunch will be a mainstay at Winehaus every second Saturday of each month).