Bubbles & Brunch

May 16, 2021 @ 11:00 am 3:00 pm

‘A Taste of Winehaus’ (a three-day celebration of the Grand Opening of Winehaus Fort Worth) finishes strong with bubbles and a special afternoon brunch celebration! Experience delicious Brunch Boards by local Chef Molle G and a bottle of bubbles for two. Accompanying the brunch boards will be a specialty crafted selection of champagne and sparkling wine options. Don’t miss out on the weekend’s last featured raffle to win 50% off a future Brunch Board (Bubbles & Brunch will be a mainstay at Winehaus every second Saturday of each month).

Details

Date:
May 16
Time:
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3833140900115333/

Organizer

WineHaus
Phone:
8178879101
Email:
wine@winehausfw.com
Website:
View Organizer Website

WineHaus

1628 Park Place Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76110 + Google Map
8178879101
View Venue Website

