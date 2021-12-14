« All Events

Every journey starts with a seed. Those seeds are ideas that can help you to develop. To create something new, better or more meaningful. To be your own boss and leader. To enjoy a more flexible lifestyle. To leave a legacy for the next generation. To give back to a community. To change the world in positive ways. Whatever your dream as a woman may be, the Butterfly Conference is here to help you spread your wings and fly. The Butterfly Conference will help you to connect with like minded women connectivity, inspiration, learning, resources and more.

This event was designed to inspire and connect you with other empowering women while providing you with resources to start, improve, or expand your education, career, business, and life. At this conference, you’ll learn how to prepare, progress, protect, and present yourself using the Butterfly Method of Success created by Crystal Ifekoya founder of WHOW Organization. WHOW stands for Women Helping Other Women and they empower women to improve their economic status through education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Vendor Opportunities Available at: www.whownetwork.org/vendor

To become a sponsor go to: www.whownetwork.org/sponsor

Door Prizes * Giveaways * Networking Benefits:

Continental Breakfast

Lunch

4 speaker sessions

Breakouts, workshops and roundtables

Networking connections

WHOW Factor Book

Butterfly Method of Success Guide(Digital)

Journal

Vision Board

Activity Worksheets

Swag specially curated for attendees