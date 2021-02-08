CASA of Tarrant County’s 5th Annual Pull for Kids Clay Shoot

« All Events

Take aim to end child abuse and keep children safe! We invite you to join us for the 5th Annual Pull For Kids Clay Shoot benefiting CASA of Tarrant County. Tarrant County has the 3rd highest number of confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect in Texas. You can be a part of the solution! By supporting this event, you will give a voice to children in foster care. Ensure home is a safe place for every child! Event features include:

Two sessions to choose from

Two courses

Complimentary golf carts

Complimentary branded giveaways

Free parking

Gun board raffles

Raffle with exciting prizes, hunting excursions and gear.

Complimentary lunch

Awards for both sessions

Special First Responders/Law Enforcement division and awards