Combustion, Release, Light — Mike A. Lopez at Dang Good Candy

Join artist Mike A. Lopez at the opening of his first professional solo show — Combustion, Release, Light, at downtown gallery DANG GOOD CANDY, September 18, 2021, from 6 pm – 9 pm. The Mexican-Born, North Texas artist, will showcase heritage and family to patrons in this solo exhibition.

Combustion, Release, Light is an intimate look at family dynamics resulting from a once-in-a-lifetime fire that decimated the artist’s childhood home. Using his family as subjects, Lopez invited them to reflect on the event and how they each created something from a disaster. Like the project’s subject matter, this body of work was produced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a parallel time and space of introspection and rebirth.

Framed into three key phases, Combustion, Release, Light includes pre-fire, fire, and post-fire pieces within the show. The artist illustrates each moment through portraits and mixed-media capture of a performance art element that revisits the significant moment in time as it challenges each family member to think about not just what was lost but what had changed and, more importantly, what remained.

DANG GOOD CANDY is the latest project by prominent Fort Worth artist Jay Wilkinson who conceived the studio/gallery to jumpstart careers for new and emerging artists. The gallery’s commitment to new forms of media and experimental art creates the perfect environment for this type of deeply personal and thought-provoking work. The show will transport patrons into the experience of combustion; into release; into light.

The show will run from September 18 through October 10.