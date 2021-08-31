Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Congress on Safety in Engineering and Industry 2021

November 1 November 3

The Congress on Safety in Engineering and Industry 2021 brings together the expertise of eight leading engineering professional societies and the National Academies to offer a learning and networking event. Learn best practices followed by a variety of industries, such as construction, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and others, to solve similar safety problems. Most safety and risk management practices are not proprietary, and many can be applied in an array of settings and situation. Safety Congress 2021 offers you the opportunity to meet with leaders across industries and the breadth of science and engineering disciplines to gain cutting-edge insights. Based on the theme “Leading Safety into the Future,” Safety Congress 2021 will support leaders, managers, and safety professionals in expanding their skill sets for the advancement of their organizations. Register by September 20 for a discount. Student rates are available. Go to safetycongress.org for details.

Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

1701 Commerce St
Fort Worth, 76102 + Google Map

