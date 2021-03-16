« All Events

Join youth from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County and special panelists on Thursday, April 8th for the 2021 Courageous Conversations for Kids series, A Safe Space: Advocating for the physical, mental, and social-emotional well-being of kids.

As COVID-19 has worsened, we know that amongst our young people there continues to be challenges around mental health, socio-emotional wellness, and racial disparity.The pandemic has exacerbated the disparity between low-moderate income youth and their affluent peers; and that gap continues to widen.

Our young people are in need of influential leaders to help them to advocate for the resources and support that will help them to thrive.

CC4K is an interactive discussion between teens and community leaders from various backgrounds and communities who desire positive, systemic changes, and that want to be a part of the solution. We believe that your voice and your perspective interacting directly with our young people has the power to shape community-wide actions and champion that change.

Event Panelists:

Commissioner Devan Allen, Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 2

Dr. Ken Jones, Director of Behavioral Health at Texas Health Arlington Memorial

Mary-Margaret Lemons, President of Fort Worth Housing Solutions

Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kpi9YwFpRDKbF3V-gl3VZw