CreativeMornings Fort Worth: July Speaker, Meda Kessler

A home is more than a house. It’s the cuisine we cook, the memories we build, and the people we surround ourselves with.

Meda Kessler, 360 West Magazine’s editorial director, has helped showcase many homes in the Western part of the metroplex. She’s highlighted all aspects of the home, from food and style to the faces who make up our community. Meda’s home is unique too – filled to the brim with pets.

Join CreativeMornings Fort Worth July 23rd via zoom as Kessler dives into the meaning of home.

CreativeMornings is a free breakfast series that meets every 4th Friday of the month from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. It started in New York with a gathering of the creative community once a month to share in the ideas that inspire us. It has grown to a worldwide movement and Dallas and Fort Worth are lucky to have a chapter to bring our city’s dreamers and do-ers together!

Register here: https://creativemornings.com/talks/meda-kessler