CreativeMornings Fort Worth: June Speaker, Opal Lee

« All Events

Strap on your sneakers because this month we are hearing from Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”, a 95 year-old, civil rights activist who walks 2.5 miles every June 19th to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were free. Opal is still campaigning to make Juneteenth a national holiday, as she believes this day can be a unifier that brings us all together.

Lee will be joining CreativeMornings Fort Worth for this month’s gathering exploring the theme of Matriarchy. Join us via zoom as Lee breaks down what matriarchy means to her from her urban farm located on the banks of the Trinity Trail.

CreativeMornings is a free breakfast series that meets every 4th Friday of the month from 9:00 am -10:00 am. It started in New York with a gathering of the creative community once a month to share in the ideas that inspire us. It has grown to a worldwide movement and Fort Worth is lucky to have a chapter to bring our city’s dreamers and do-ers together!

Register: https://creativemornings.com/talks/ms-opal-lee-the-grandmother-of-juneteenth-on-matriarchy