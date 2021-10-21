CreativeMornings Fort Worth Presents: Design

« All Events

Join CreativeMornings Fort Worth and October speaker, Brent Bowden, as we dive into this month’s theme, Design. Designing a t-shirt is one thing. But how do you design your life and business with purpose and intention? Brent will share his thoughts on the subject with the Creative Mornings/Fort Worth community. Brett’s business, Printed Threads, got started at his home back in 2010. Working out of his garage, he created a cool screen-printing and custom merchandising company that has grown steadily ever since. While the company’s roots are in the music biz, today the Printed Threads team creates merch for all kinds of organizations—designing, developing, and producing graphics that attract eyeballs and build brands.