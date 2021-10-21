Thursday, October 21, 2021
CreativeMornings Fort Worth Presents: Design

October 29 @ 9:00 am 10:00 am

Join CreativeMornings Fort Worth and October speaker, Brent Bowden, as we dive into this month’s theme, Design. Designing a t-shirt is one thing. But how do you design your life and business with purpose and intention? Brent will share his thoughts on the subject with the Creative Mornings/Fort Worth community. Brett’s business, Printed Threads, got started at his home back in 2010. Working out of his garage, he created a cool screen-printing and custom merchandising company that has grown steadily ever since. While the company’s roots are in the music biz, today the Printed Threads team creates merch for all kinds of organizations—designing, developing, and producing graphics that attract eyeballs and build brands.

Details

Date:
October 29
Time:
9:00 am – 10:00 am
Website:
https://creativemornings.com/talks/brett-bowden

Organizer

CreativeMornings Fort Worth
Email:
fortworth@creativemornings.com
Website:
View Organizer Website

South Main Villiage

120 St. Louis Ave., #101
Fort Worth, 76104
View Venue Website

