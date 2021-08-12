CreativeMornings Fort Worth Presents Release Brooke Blankenship

« All Events

You may know the downward dog and warrior 1, but how much do you really know about the benefits of yoga on our mind, body, and spirit?

What happens when we use yoga to let go of emotions, expectations, habits, relationships, or thoughts that no longer serve us? What do we release in ourselves? What do we let loose into the world?

We will explore these questions and more with Brooke Blankenship, executive director of Yogi Squad, a non-profit organization that wants to support all Fort Worth kids through the mindful practice of yoga and love of children’s literature. Brooke spreads the benefits of yoga and literacy to children of all ages in homes, schools, and daycare to inspire physical, social and emotional growth.

Join CreativeMornings Fort Worth via zoom as Blankenship encourages us through the discussion of release and mindfulness on August 27th at 9 a.m.

CreativeMornings is a free breakfast series that meets every 4th Friday of the month from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. It started in New York with a gathering of the creative community once a month to share in the ideas that inspire us. It has grown to a worldwide movement and Fort Worth is lucky to have a chapter to bring our city’s dreamers and do-ers together!