CreativeMornings Fort Worth Presents: Resilient

With more than 20 years of well-rounded business experience—serving in leadership positions at the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Jubilee Theatre, TCU’s College of Fine Arts, and the Fort Worth Business Press as well as working for herself/freelance for several years—Katherine B. Ware has witnessed resilience in action, in herself and in others. She draws on a rich experiential context in her work to bridge the gap between creativity, commerce, and community. As Katherine says, “During the pandemic, we hit pause on a lot of external exercises. Instead, we read, baked, binge-watched, and cautiously explored the outdoors, hoping “IT” would be over soon; we cocooned. The time has come to talk about our re-emergence.”