Cups & Pups at Trinity Coffee House

March 27, 2021 @ 11:00 am 1:00 pm

Spring is in full bloom, so get out of the house and pay a visit to a Fort Worth favorite, Trinity Coffee House! If you’re looking to add a furry addition to the family or just want to snuggle a puppy or two — TCH will host an exciting ‘Cups & Pups’ adoption event on March 27 from 11 am to 1 pm in partnership with Saving Hope Rescue. The local non-profit will have pups ready for their forever homes. Guests can grab a cup of coffee, signature latte, or tea and fall in love with a special furry friend!

Details

Date:
March 27
Time:
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
Organizer

Trinity Coffee House
Phone:
6822970638
Email:
hello@trinitycoffeehousefw.com
Website:
Trinity Coffee House

2700 Weisenberger St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107 United States + Google Map
