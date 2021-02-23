Cups & Pups at Trinity Coffee House

« All Events

Spring is in full bloom, so get out of the house and pay a visit to a Fort Worth favorite, Trinity Coffee House! If you’re looking to add a furry addition to the family or just want to snuggle a puppy or two — TCH will host an exciting ‘Cups & Pups’ adoption event on March 27 from 11 am to 1 pm in partnership with Saving Hope Rescue. The local non-profit will have pups ready for their forever homes. Guests can grab a cup of coffee, signature latte, or tea and fall in love with a special furry friend!