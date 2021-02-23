« All Events

Dr. Seuss Day Book Drive at Trinity Coffee House

March 2, 2021 @ 7:00 am 6:00 pm

Join Trinity Coffee House (TCH) for an upcoming family fun day out to support a good cause! Mark your calendars for March 2nd; in honor of National Dr. Seuss Day, the coffee house will host its special first-annual book drive. Donate a NEW book and receive 10% off your coffee order. Dr. Seuss once said: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” TCH couldn’t agree more! They hope to bring adventure through books to kids at Edward Briscoe Elementary School.

Google Calendar

Details

Date:
March 2
Time:
7:00 am – 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.trinitycoffeehousefw.com/menu

Organizer

Trinity Coffee House
Phone:
6822970638
Email:
hello@trinitycoffeehousefw.com
Website:
https://www.trinitycoffeehousefw.com/menu

Trinity Coffee House

2700 Weisenberger St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107 United States + Google Map
6822970638
https://www.trinitycoffeehousefw.com/menu