Dr. Seuss Day Book Drive at Trinity Coffee House

Join Trinity Coffee House (TCH) for an upcoming family fun day out to support a good cause! Mark your calendars for March 2nd; in honor of National Dr. Seuss Day, the coffee house will host its special first-annual book drive. Donate a NEW book and receive 10% off your coffee order. Dr. Seuss once said: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” TCH couldn’t agree more! They hope to bring adventure through books to kids at Edward Briscoe Elementary School.