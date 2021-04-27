Enlighten Your Saturday with Wine & Art

« All Events

‘A Taste of Winehaus’ – a celebration of Winehaus Fort Worth’s Grand Opening continues on Saturday! Join the Near Southside wine bar for an art-filled day of vino-inspired festivities. Kicking off the wine and art-filled day is “Expressions of Pinot Noir,” a mini-wine tasting class by Serendipity with expertly paired bites by local Chef Denise Shavandy from Spork & Spice. Following the educational vino and culinary delights, Winehaus will host an Art Reception featuring local artists and the official unveiling of artist Monica Wright’s (also WineHaus bar manager) gorgeous, 240 sq foot impressionistic mural, inspired by Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’. Be sure to join the featured raffle to win a FREE admission ticket to a future WineHaus vino education event.