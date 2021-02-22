Fort Worth Museum of Science and History Engineers Week

« All Events

WHO WILL FIX OUR AILING POWER GRID? ENGINEERS!

Join us February 21- February 27 as we celebrate the innovative world of engineering! Construct your own catapult, design your own rollercoaster, learn about robotics, and so much more. While our celebration may be virtual this year, we are excited to engage with you on YouTube and Facebook Live!

There are still a few materials kits available for this program. You can register for a free kit online prior to the event HERE! Unable to register for a kit? You can find lists of materials to build your own supply kit HERE.

E-Week 2021: Schedule of Events

Ongoing | Participate in Hands-On Engineering Activities at Home HERE

February 23, 4:30 PM | Recycled Robots — Facebook Live

February 24, 4:30 PM | Robotic Hands — Facebook Live

E-Week 2021 is generously sponsored by Mouser Electronics, Lockheed Martin, and Open P-Tech. Additional volunteer support is provided by Lockheed Martin and the Society of Women Engineers.

LEARN MORE

COMING UP NEXT

Virtual Member Science Spotlight

February 25, 4 PM

Virtual Event- Members Only

Join us the last Thursday of every month for our Virtual Member Science Spotlight! In these live programs, we cover a different science topic each month using demonstrations, lectures, or specimens from our teaching collections. Next up: Bristle Bots!

BECOME A MEMBER

Smithsonian American Women’s History Lecture Series

Wednesdays in March

Virtual Event

Join us as we celebrate Women’s History Month every Wednesday in March. We have partnered with Smithsonian Affiliates across the country to bring you five virtual lectures supporting the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative. These events are free and supported by the Smithsonian Institution.

LEARN MORE

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT

This past week, sections of the Museum and Museum School were damaged due to water from broken pipes and sprinklers caused by record low temperatures. The staff is still trying to determine the extent of the damage and salvage as much as possible. Any gift, no matter how small, will help us work toward repairing our Museum so our educational programs can resume.

GIVE NOW

P.S. Want to leverage your donation even more? Many companies also match gifts for their employees. Please check to see if your employer has a corporate match program, potentially tripling the impact of your gift!

This week’s featured supporter is Burns & McDonnell. Thank you, Burns & McDonnell, for being the power behind our work!

Facebook ‌ Twitter ‌ Instagram ‌ YouTube ‌ LinkedIn ‌