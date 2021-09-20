FORT WORTH’S CROCKETT ROW AT WEST 7th HOSTING PURPLE POP-UP SHOP FOR FROG FANS ON SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

« All Events

Crockett Row at West 7th, Fort Worth’s premier destination to eat, drink, shop, and explore in the heart of the Cultural District, is hosting a Purple Pop-Up Shop on Friday, September 24, from noon to 6 p.m., at 2959 Crockett Street, next door to Voicebox Karaoke.

Both local brands and national retailers – as well as popular Instagram boutiques – will be on-site selling their most fashionable TCU game-day apparel, handbags, jewelry, hats, belts, sunglasses, accessories, gifts, children’s clothing, vintage finds, home décor, and more.

Featured retail merchants at Crockett Row’s Purple Pop-Up Shop include:

Mizzen+Main – www.mizzenandmain.com

Team RLN – https://teamrln.com/

Ella Bleu – https://shopellableu.com/

Topped Hats – https://toppedhats.com/

C&B Furs – https://cbfurs.com/

The Pink Anchor – www.instagram.com/thepinkanchor7/

Color Shout – www.colorshout.com/

Well Gifted – https://shopwellgifted.com/

More to come

“Whether you’re a TCU Alum (like me), a current Horned Frog, or a stylish guy or gal with an affinity for cute pieces, our Purple Pop-Up Shop will have everything you need in order to stand out in the crowd and cheer on the Frogs in-style,” said Sierra Tuthill, marketing director for Vestar/Crockett Row at West 7th.

For more information or see a full list of participating Purple Pop-Up Shop merchants, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1029161441170274/