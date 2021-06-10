History Highlights: Holocaust Denial

« All Events

Despite being one of the best documented genocides in history, many have attempted to distort facts about the Holocaust or deny that it occurred. Perpetrators began to deny the Holocaust even as it was still happening, and denial continues to this day. Join Dr. Sara Abosch-Jacobson, Chief Education Officer, and Dr. Charlotte Decoster, Director of Education at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, to explore the history of Holocaust denial, the forms it takes, and the impact of denial.

Related Events