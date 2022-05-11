History Highlights: Network of Mass Murder – The Nazi Concentration Camps

Free. Online through Zoom.

Between 1933 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its allies established more than 44,000 camps and ghettos across occupied Europe. This vast network of camps served several purposes for the Nazis, including to segregate Jews, create sites for forced labor, and implement their ultimate plan of mass murder. This system required careful planning and a vast administration, at which coldly calculating Nazi leaders excelled. Join Dr. Charlotte Decoster, Ackerman Family Director of Education at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, for a discussion of the Nazi camp network during the Holocaust.