« All Events

  • This event has passed.

History Highlights: Network of Mass Murder – The Nazi Concentration Camps

May 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free. Online through Zoom.

Between 1933 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its allies established more than 44,000 camps and ghettos across occupied Europe. This vast network of camps served several purposes for the Nazis, including to segregate Jews, create sites for forced labor, and implement their ultimate plan of mass murder. This system required careful planning and a vast administration, at which coldly calculating Nazi leaders excelled. Join Dr. Charlotte Decoster, Ackerman Family Director of Education at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, for a discussion of the Nazi camp network during the Holocaust.

Details

Date:
May 10
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Event Tags:
, , , , ,
https://dallasholocaustmuseum.secure.force.com/ticket/?_ga=2.94709396.928967915.1649080442-850928721.1591646608#/events/a0S6e00000gVR2kEAG

Organizer

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
View Organizer Website

Venue

dallas holocaust and human rights museum
300 N Houston St
Dallas, 75202 + Google Map
Phone:
214-741-7500
View Venue Website