Monday, August 30, 2021
78.9 F
Fort Worth
Search

« All Events

History Highlights: The Power of Voice

September 30 @ 7:00 pm 8:00 pm

The United States was founded on a lofty ideal: all men are created equal. But because the reality often did not match the ideal, many groups had to fight for equality in law and in practice. In Texas, civil rights champions were often on the margins of society, but risked everything to have their voices heard. Join Dr. Charlotte Decoster, Ackerman Family Director of Education at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, for a discussion of three women who stood up and spoke out against oppression in Texas: Juanita Craft, Jovita Idar, and Barbara Jordan.

Google Calendar

Details

Date:
September 30
Time:
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Website:
https://dallasholocaustmuseum.secure.force.com/ticket/?_ga=2.132849546.583945806.1629132741-1628326263.1593529452#/events/a0S6e00000eAtPjEAK

Organizer

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
Website:
View Organizer Website

Online/Virtual

TX United States + Google Map

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.