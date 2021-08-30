History Highlights: The Power of Voice

« All Events

The United States was founded on a lofty ideal: all men are created equal. But because the reality often did not match the ideal, many groups had to fight for equality in law and in practice. In Texas, civil rights champions were often on the margins of society, but risked everything to have their voices heard. Join Dr. Charlotte Decoster, Ackerman Family Director of Education at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, for a discussion of three women who stood up and spoke out against oppression in Texas: Juanita Craft, Jovita Idar, and Barbara Jordan.