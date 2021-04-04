Jump into Spring Break at Altitude Trampoline Park

« All Events

Jump into the Fort Worth Altitude Trampoline Park this Spring Break and enjoy expanded hours of fun. The Fort Worth Altitude is opening an hour earlier (starting at 10 a.m.) during Spring Break week, March 15-21, 2021. Plus, anyone who visits from 10-11 a.m. during Spring Break will also enjoy an extra 30 minutes of jump time.

The Fort Worth Altitude Trampoline Park follows the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure a clean and safe environment for the whole family. Social distancing and current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.