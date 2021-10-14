Friday, October 8, 2021
Junior League of Fort Worth 2021 Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market

Recurring event see all

October 14 @ 12:00 pm 6:00 pm

Come join the Junior League of Fort Worth (JLFW) for a week full of shopping, food, and time with family and friends! This year, Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market is back and better than ever with something for everyone on your list. Christmas shoppers can peruse more than 200 merchants from across the country, showcasing home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts and more.

Details

Date:
October 14
Time:
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Cost:
$15
Website:
https://members.juniorleaguefw.org/?nd=cic_about

Organizer

Junior League of Fort Worth
Website:
Amon G. Carter Exhibit Hall

3400 Burnett Drive
Fort Worth, 76107 + Google Map
