As the holidays approach, the season of giving is just around the corner! Koelsch, a family-owned senior living company, is ringing in the giving season by holding a canned food drive at its four Texas memory care communities. Meadowbrook, Arbor Hills, Saddle Brook and Riverside Inn are banding together to collect canned goods for local non-profits and food banks before the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Koelsch Cares Food Drive” goes from October 25th to November 19th and the communities are looking for items such as: canned vegetables, soups and fruits, rice, baby formula, coffee and any other non-perishable goods. Designated bins will be at each of the four DFW communities for people to drop off their donations.

“We are excited to be able to give back to the community this holiday season,” said Leanetta Pryor, executive director at Arbor Hills Memory Care. “There are many families ind need, and we are honored to be able to collect items and donate them to deserving organizations.”

“Residents and staff are delighted to be helping their community by collecting donations for local families in need,” said Robert Braley, executive director at Saddle Brook Memory Care. “Every year during the holidays we look for ways to give back, and I know with the help from the public we will be able to feed many families in North Texas.”

The Koelsch Communities are located across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. You can drop off the items at any of the following locations:

• Meadowbrook Memory Care – 2300 Little Rd, Arlington, TX 76016

• Arbor Hills Memory Care – 2625 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75075

• Saddle Brook Memory Care – 9966 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

• Riverside Inn Memory Care – 6621 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137

“The food drive has really gotten team members, residents and family members into the giving spirit and we hope that it inspires others to do the same,” said Jamie Althaus, executive director at Meadowbrook Memory Care. “So, stop by one of the four locations with your canned goods and help us put smiles on the faces of people in our area.”

Koelsch Communities—third generation, family-owned and operated—boasts 35 communities in eight states, with six new communities for independent living, assisted living, and memory care, in development.