Join ACH Child and Family Services for a virtual interview, April 8th at noon, with Tia Magee, ACH’s Youth Emergency Shelter Manager and focus of Netflix’s ‘Redd Zone,’ and her son Brandon Magee, producer, and former professional athlete. They’ll be discussing Child Abuse Prevention Month and Tia’s experience helping youth in crisis.

Learn more: https://achservices.org/lend-a-hand/

ACH’s Youth Emergency Shelter provides shelter for youth (ages 10-17) in a crisis.