Live Painting with Artist Laura Goodson

On Thursday, June 24 starting at 6:00 PM, 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover will host a Live Painting and Meet & Greet with artist Laura Goodson.

Laura’s monochrome work is a modern representation of Americana/western figures of the past and occasionally their unforgiving landscapes — fitting ever so perfectly with the homage the property pays to the history and legacy of the Stockyards. 97 West is currently home to two of her pieces. She lets the depth of her characters and their journey come alive through bold lines and hard shadowing to emphasize physical pain and grit endured.

From 6:00 – 7:30 PM, locals and guests alike can enjoy inventive ambiance as Laura brings a piece of history alive. For $175 per ticket, bite on hor d’oeuvres, sip on sparkling wine and signature cocktails, and let live music fill the air as you watch a true piece of art, an emblem of Fort Worth’s culture, emerge.

Following and provided complimentary, guests and locals alike will have the opportunity to shake hands with the creative genius from 7:30 – 8:30 PM. Additionally, the piece will be sold in a silent auction, in which all proceeds generated will be donated to ACH Child & Family Services.