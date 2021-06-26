Misfits Market x Anthropologie Summer Pop-Up

« All Events

Misfits Market is celebrating its Texas launch by joining Anthropologie’s Fort Worth Summer Pop-Up Market series as the only grocery/food vendor in the space. Misfits will be providing the community with the chance to purchase fresh, organic produce along with fun merch and special discounts including:

• $5 for 10 pieces of organic produce, if in a bag purchased on site from Anthropologie

• $28 for a Misfits Market branded cloth tote bag, plus 10 pieces of organic produce, with $4 going to Common Threads

• Receive a free Misfits Market branded cloth tote bag and 10 pieces of organic produce if signed up for Misfits Market on-site with a brand representative