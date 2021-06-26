Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Misfits Market x Anthropologie Summer Pop-Up

Recurring event see all

June 26, 2021 @ 11:00 am 3:00 pm

Misfits Market is celebrating its Texas launch by joining Anthropologie’s Fort Worth Summer Pop-Up Market series as the only grocery/food vendor in the space. Misfits will be providing the community with the chance to purchase fresh, organic produce along with fun merch and special discounts including:
• $5 for 10 pieces of organic produce, if in a bag purchased on site from Anthropologie
• $28 for a Misfits Market branded cloth tote bag, plus 10 pieces of organic produce, with $4 going to Common Threads
• Receive a free Misfits Market branded cloth tote bag and 10 pieces of organic produce if signed up for Misfits Market on-site with a brand representative

Google Calendar

Details

Date:
June 26
Time:
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://ftworthsummerpopup.splashthat.com/

Organizer

Misfits Market
Email:
misfits@astrskpr.com
Website:
View Organizer Website

Anthropologie Fort Worth

1540 S. University Dr #120
Fort Worth, TX, 76107-6508 + Google Map
8178701842
View Venue Website

