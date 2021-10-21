« All Events

Crockett Row at West 7th, in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District, will be closing the entire block of 2900 Crockett Street from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, to host its annual “Monsters & Murals” Chalk Art Festival.

This free, outdoor Halloween community event is open to attendees of all ages and will feature live professional chalk artists, a kid’s activity area, food and drink specials from nearby shops, live entertainment, trick-or-treating, festive décor, local art and more.

