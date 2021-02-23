New Date! Hope for Tomorrow: Supporting the Black/African American Caregiver Journey
February 27, 2021 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Hope for Tomorrow: Supporting the Black/African American Caregiver Journey
Join us for this annual Caregiver Seminar featuring Dr. Carl Hill, Vice President of Scientific Engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association. The seminar will dive into the importance of clinical trials in the advancement of Alzheimer’s research, tools for managing caregiver stress and tips for advocating for loved ones with dementia.
Hear from Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks and other local leaders and receive encouragement for the journey.
Program Agenda
Welcome – Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks
Invocation – Dr. Sheron Patterson, Pastor, Hamilton Park United Methodist Church
The Pursuit of Health Equity for Dementia – Carl V. Hill, PhD, MPH
How to Navigate and Advocate in Healthcare – LaSharndra Barbarin, MHA, FACHE
Effective Communication Strategies – Stanita Jackson, PhD
Rediscovering Purpose: A Journey Through Art Therapy – Teresa Jackson, PhD
Register by calling 800-272-2900 or visit https://tinyurl.com/AACGSEM2021
Sponsored in partnership with Healthy Lives Matter a health initiative of Commissioner Brooks.