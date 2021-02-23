New Date! Hope for Tomorrow: Supporting the Black/African American Caregiver Journey

« All Events

Hope for Tomorrow: Supporting the Black/African American Caregiver Journey

Join us for this annual Caregiver Seminar featuring Dr. Carl Hill, Vice President of Scientific Engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association. The seminar will dive into the importance of clinical trials in the advancement of Alzheimer’s research, tools for managing caregiver stress and tips for advocating for loved ones with dementia.

Hear from Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks and other local leaders and receive encouragement for the journey.

Program Agenda

Welcome – Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks

Invocation – Dr. Sheron Patterson, Pastor, Hamilton Park United Methodist Church

The Pursuit of Health Equity for Dementia – Carl V. Hill, PhD, MPH

How to Navigate and Advocate in Healthcare – LaSharndra Barbarin, MHA, FACHE

Effective Communication Strategies – Stanita Jackson, PhD

Rediscovering Purpose: A Journey Through Art Therapy – Teresa Jackson, PhD

Register by calling 800-272-2900 or visit https://tinyurl.com/AACGSEM2021

Sponsored in partnership with Healthy Lives Matter a health initiative of Commissioner Brooks.