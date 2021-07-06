NEXT Women’s Business Forum
September 16, 2021 All day
The NEXT Women’s Business Forum is for DFW-area business owners, entrepreneurs and execs. Whether you have an established business or a great business idea, the NEXT Women’s Business Forum will give you new tools to take you and your business to the NEXT level.
HEAR POWERFUL SPEAKERS
Get fresh ideas and perspectives from some of the
DFW area’s most accomplished business leaders.
MAKE VALUABLE CONNECTIONS
Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to network
and share ideas with women you can relate to.
DISCOVER NEW BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Explore new solutions for your business challenges and
discover new ways to step ahead of the competition.
DON’T MISS THIS PREMIER EVENT!