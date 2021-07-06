Tuesday, July 6, 2021
90.4 F
Fort Worth
Search

« All Events

NEXT Women’s Business Forum

September 16, 2021 All day

The NEXT Women’s Business Forum is for DFW-area business owners, entrepreneurs and execs. Whether you have an established business or a great business idea, the NEXT Women’s Business Forum will give you new tools to take you and your business to the NEXT level.

HEAR POWERFUL SPEAKERS
Get fresh ideas and perspectives from some of the
DFW area’s most accomplished business leaders.

MAKE VALUABLE CONNECTIONS
Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to network
and share ideas with women you can relate to.

DISCOVER NEW BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Explore new solutions for your business challenges and
discover new ways to step ahead of the competition.

DON’T MISS THIS PREMIER EVENT!

Google Calendar

Details

Date:
September 16
Event Tags:
,
Website:
www.NEXTbizforum.org

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Limited Offer!