No-Go Gala benefitting the Key Center for Learning Differences

Join us for this 4th annual Online Auction Extravaganza featuring fabulous items to bid on from the comfort of your own home while supporting the Key Center for Learning Differences. This event supports the learning differences community and Key School of Fort Worth. Also featured are three exclusive raffle prizes – a David Yurman ring, XBOX Series S Console, Texas Ranger game tickets (behind homeplate). Visit www.kcld.org for more details and to preview auction items!