Friday, October 8, 2021
Fort Worth
Preserving Family Memories Workshop

October 17 @ 2:00 pm 3:00 pm

Whether in the attic or in boxes under the bed, most of us have family heirlooms, photographs, letters, and artifacts that are important to us. Preserving these precious items is a challenge and can be expensive. Led by Felicia Williamson, Director of Library and Archives at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, this 90-minute workshop will provide common sense solutions to the most frequent challenges of home preservation.

October 17
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
https://dallasholocaustmuseum.secure.force.com/ticket/?_ga=2.139609523.1205398874.1630592017-1628326263.1593529452#/events/a0S6e00000eBNgrEAG

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
