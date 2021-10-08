Preserving Family Memories Workshop
October 17 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Whether in the attic or in boxes under the bed, most of us have family heirlooms, photographs, letters, and artifacts that are important to us. Preserving these precious items is a challenge and can be expensive. Led by Felicia Williamson, Director of Library and Archives at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, this 90-minute workshop will provide common sense solutions to the most frequent challenges of home preservation.