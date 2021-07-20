RISCKY’S BBQ 15TH ANNUAL RIB-EATING CONTEST TO BE HELD IN FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS ON JULY 24, 2021

« All Events

WHAT:

Riscky’s Barbeque is hosting its 15th annual rib-eating contest on Saturday, July 24 (2021), in tandem with a series of celebratory events hosted by the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District in honor of the National Day of the American Cowboy.

WHO:

Riscky’s Barbeque, a Fort Worth BBQ legend for the past 94 years, will challenge 30 barbeque enthusiasts to eat as many Riscky’s beef ribs as possible in just 60 seconds. The top qualifiers will then go head-to-head for a grand prize valued at $500, a second-place prize valued at $250, and a third-place prize valued at $100. All participants will receive a t-shirt, and giveaways and prizes will be offered. Participants must be 18 years or older.

WHY:

Voted the “Best Cowboy Tribute Event” in the U.S. by American Cowboy magazine, Fort Worth’s National Day of the American Cowboy celebration has become a time-honored tradition in the Fort Worth Stockyards. This year, the event is expected to draw more than 25,000 attendees, with family-friendly activities taking place all day, including a Western parade, armadillo races, cow milking, petting zoo, horseback riding, face painting, live music, Legends of Texas gunfight show, the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive, Cowtown Cowboy Rodeo, Stockyards Championship Rodeo, and much more.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 24

• 11 a.m. – Rib-eating contest begins

• Noon – Top qualifiers compete in finals

HOW:

All participants must pay a $10 entry fee at-the-door on the day of the event.

Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve (30 participants max).

WHERE:

Riscky’s BBQ

Fort Worth Stockyards Station

140 East Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

ABOUT RISCKY’S

Riscky’s was founded in 1927 by Polish immigrants, Mary and Joe Riscky, who opened its first location – Riscky’s Grocery & Market – on Azle Avenue near the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. This original location is still open and operating today after four generations of Riscky family ownership. Over the past 94 years, Riscky’s has expanded and evolved into three full-service Riscky’s Barbeque restaurants, three quick-casual Riscky’s BBQ & Deli restaurants, the fine dining Riscky’s Steakhouse, Trailboss Burgers, a full-service catering department, and a retail sales division. For more information, call (817) 624-8662 or visit Riscky’s:

• On the web: www.Risckys.com

• On Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Risckys

• On Instagram: www.Instagram.com/RisckysBBQ

