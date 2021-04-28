« All Events

Funkytown Agency Presents The Roots of Music Concert Series in partnership with the newly renovated Downtown Cowtown at the Isis! Experience the two-night kick-off event Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 pm (Doors Open at 6:30 pm) — tickets cost $45. The Friday night opening concert features a power-packed lineup of some of the top musical talent and artists New Orleans offers and is hosted by Grammy Award Winning and internationally renowned Jazz musician Adonis Rose. The Jazz Drummer will also perform alongside New Orleans greats, including Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias James Andrews, and a special opening set from Fort Worth’s Big Easy Brass Band!

Visit Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater’s Website for more details. Each night will offer a special experience, don’t miss out and purchase tickets to both concerts!