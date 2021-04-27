« All Events

Join Funkytown Agency and the newly renovated Downtown Cowtown at the Isis on Saturday, May 8, for the kick-off event for The Roots of Music Concert Series, at 7:30 pm (Doors Open at 6:30 pm) — tickets cost $45. Experience the genius of African American artistry and its contribution to American music and culture through powerful performances. Grammy Award Winning and internationally renowned Jazz musician Adonis Rose will perform alongside New Orleans greats, including Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, James Andrews, Terrance Taplin, opening set from Fort Worth’s Big Easy Brass Band, and a special Saturday performance from powerhouse vocalist Erica Falls!

Visit Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater’s Website for more details.