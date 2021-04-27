Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Roots of Music Concert Series

May 8, 2021 @ 6:30 pm 11:00 pm

Join Funkytown Agency and the newly renovated Downtown Cowtown at the Isis on Saturday, May 8, for the kick-off event for The Roots of Music Concert Series, at 7:30 pm (Doors Open at 6:30 pm) — tickets cost $45. Experience the genius of African American artistry and its contribution to American music and culture through powerful performances. Grammy Award Winning and internationally renowned Jazz musician Adonis Rose will perform alongside New Orleans greats, including Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, James Andrews, Terrance Taplin, opening set from Fort Worth’s Big Easy Brass Band, and a special Saturday performance from powerhouse vocalist Erica Falls!

Visit Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater’s Website for more details.

Details

Date:
May 8
Time:
6:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Cost:
$45
Website:
https://www.downtowncowtown.com/event-details/roots-of-music-concert-series-saturday-may-8-2021

Organizer

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater’
Phone:
8174373649
Email:
bendoverbackwards.dgs@gmail.com
Website:
Downtown Cowtown at The Isis Theatre

2401 N Main St.
Fort Worth, TX 76164 + Google Map
8174373649
