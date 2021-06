« All Events

Mark Jacobs is the son of Holocaust Survivor Mike Jacobs, Z”L. Mike was born in Poland in 1925. In 1939, he and his family were confined in the Ostrowiec ghetto. Most of his family, including his parents, two brothers, and two sisters, were ultimately murdered at Treblinka death camp. Mike survived several camps, including Auschwitz, before being liberated from Mathausen-Gusen II by the U.S. Army in 1945.

