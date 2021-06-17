« All Events

Join us for the celebration of the Sweet Tooth Motel in the Foundry District on June 18th, 2021 from 4-7 pm. To properly celebrate Sweet Tooth’s arrival to the district, we have curated a 5-star lineup that is guaranteed sweeten your Friday! This Sweet Summer Friday is jam-packed with immersive art, curated sweets, and craft cocktails.

– Sweet Tooth Motel is officially opening on June 5th! (Purchase tickets to the much anticipated, immersive art experience at www.sweettoothmotel.com.) Join us in celebrating their arrival on June 18th.

-Kendra Scott (Visit the Sweet Tooth Lobby for one-of-a-kind curated pop up shop)

– Blackland Distillery (Swing through Inspiration Alley and grab a craft cocktail. Plus, Blackland will be inviting Sweet Tooth Motel ticketholders to enter their barrel room for an additional photo op)

– Stir Crazy Baked Good (Mini pies and brownies to sweeten your weekend)

– Pelican’s SnoBalls (Authentic New Orleans Shaved Ice to keep you cool)

– Crumbl Cookies (The biggest and best cookies)

– Dibs Desserts ( Bite size versions of your fave treats)

– Ooh Wa Wa Gourmet Popcorn (Sweet, salty and everything in between)

– Trinity Coffee House (Cold brew station AND homemade macaroons)

– The Beignet Bus (A taste of the Big Easy)

– Plus, more coming soon!

Are you a creator by nature? Join us for a collaborative live painting session where giant blank canvases will be set up along the perimeter of The Yard. All are invited to make your mark on the District!

Take one of the Foundry’s brand-new Fort Worth Bike Sharing bikes out for a spin! Rent a bike for $8 a day to explore the Foundry and beyond. You might even get lucky and snag our one-of-a-kind custom unicorn bike.