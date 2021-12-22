Symphony Arlington Concert feat Violist Marcus Pyle

« All Events

Symphony Arlington Concert featuring guest artist Marcus Pyle, violist and Chloe’ Trevor, violinist. Enjoy the beauty of works by musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The concert program includes Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni, Sinfonia Concertante, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 6. All concerts offer both in-person and live streaming options.

Face masks are encouraged. Concert tickets can be purchased: symphonyarlington.org/tickets-2021-22 or 817.385.0484. Contact Andrea at gm@symphonyarlington.org for more information.

Symphony Arlington is Arlington’s Symphony and a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit.