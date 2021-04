Symphony Arlington’s April 15th Concert

« All Events

Join Symphony Arlington at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15th at the Arlington Music Hall. Our guest artist that evening is violinist, Kiarra Saito-Beckman. The program includes Beethoven’s Lenora Overture No. 1, Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A Major (“Italian”). All concerts this season offer both in-person and live streaming options. Protocols remain in place to ensure the safety of our audience and musicians http://www.symphonyarlington.org/covid19-info-for-patrons. To order concert tickets – for in-person or online viewing – call (817) 385-0484, contact us via e-mail at gm@symphonyarlington.org, or visit our website (www.symphonyarlington.org).