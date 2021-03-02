Symphony Arlington’s March 18th Concert

« All Events

Join Symphony Arlington at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18th at the Arlington Music Hall. Our guest artist that evening is clarinetist, Jonathan Jones. The program includes Schubert’s Overture to The Faithful Soldier, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major. All concerts this season offer both in-person and live streaming options. Protocols are in place to ensure the safety of our audience and musicians http://www.symphonyarlington.org/covid19-info-for-patrons. To order concert tickets – for in-person or online viewing – call (817) 385-0484, contact us via e-mail at gm@symphonyarlington.org, or visit our website (www.symphonyarlington.org).