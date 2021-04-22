Thursday, April 22, 2021
Symphony Arlington’s Season Finale, May 6th

May 6, 2021 @ 7:30 pm 9:30 pm

You don’t want to miss Symphony Arlington’s concert Thursday, May 6th at 7:30 PM at the Arlington Music Hall featuring guest artist eighteen-year-old Mexican pianist Daniela Liebman. Since her debut at age eight with the Aguascalientes Symphony, Daniela has performed with more than twenty-five orchestras on four continents. The repertoire for the evening is Beethoven’s Overture to Prometheus, Schumann’s Piano Concerto, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.
Contact Symphony Arlington at 817-385-0484, gm@symphonyarlington.org, or www.symphonyarlington.org to purchase in-person or live stream tickets.

May 6
7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
$5 – $46.50
http://www.symphonyarlington.org

Symphony Arlington
817-385-0484
gm@symphonyarlington.org
Arlington Music Hall

224 N, Center St
Arlington, 76011 + Google Map
817-275-5700
