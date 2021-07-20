Tuesday, July 20, 2021
The 2021 Texas Tribune Festival

September 20, 2021 September 25, 2021

The Texas Tribune Festival is a multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, headlined by names you already know alongside those you should. Each fall, the Festival engages, challenges and surprises attendees like you with thoughtful panel discussions, unexpected talent mashups, must-see interviews and provocative programming curated by the award-winning journalists at The Texas Tribune.

TribFest is for big thinkers who are personally interested in (or professionally connected to) politics, public policy or current events. This year’s event will offer attendees a hybrid experience: The majority of programming is presented virtually and a generous portion of the programming will be in person and perfect for attendees in Austin to enjoy.

September 20
September 25
https://festival.texastribune.org/?utm_medium=community&utm_source=events&utm_campaign=ttf-marketing&utm_term=ttf-community-calendar

The Texas Tribune

Virtual and downtown Austin

