« All Events

“Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), and presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will mark its 23rd year at NorthPark Center. Each year, the beloved holiday experience welcomes more than 70,000, and it has helped raise millions of dollars for RMHD since its original run in 1987. Returning November 13, 2021-January 2, 2022, the Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 750 railcars. Visitors to the exhibit will experience watching the trains circle 1,600 feet of tracks rolling from coast to coast on a whimsical journey across the United States. The Trains travel from the Fall foliage of New England to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge with stops along the way in New York, Arizona, and Colorado.

Covid protocols following CDC guidelines will be in place during the six-week run. Those interested in supporting The Trains at NorthPark through sponsorship please contact Diane Fullingim at dfullingim@rmhdallas.org, purchasing a railcar or Family Pass contact Kathlyn McGuill at kmcguill@rmhdallas.org or Caitlyn Carter at ccarter@rmhdallas.org for volunteering.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to helping families at Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Admission prices listed below: $10.00 for adults

$5.00 for children (ages 2 – 12) and senior citizens (age 65 and older)

Children under 2 admitted free.

​Be sure to check your local Tom Thumb or Albertsons for $1 off ticket prices!

Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be bought online or in-person

**Credit/Debit Card Only**​​

Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 6 pm

​

Exhibit Closed: Thanksgiving and Christmas Day

Early Closings: Thanksgiving Eve: 10 am – 6 pm; Christmas Eve: 10 am – 4 pm; New Year’s Eve: 10 am – 4 pm; New Year’s Day: 11 am – 6 pm”