Third Thursday

August 19, 2021 @ 6:00 pm 9:00 pm

Celebrating and promoting local artists through business partnerships in Fort Worth, Texas, Third Thursday is a monthly art crawl held in the Near Southside Arts district hosted by galleries and local businesses. It is designed to give local artists more opportunity for exposure and advancement in their careers as well as allowing patrons an opportunity to shop local.

Most galleries and shops open their doors for free to visitors 6-9 pm.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/thirdthursdayftw

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/thirdthursdayftw/

August 19
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
https://www.facebook.com/thirdthursdayftw

South Main Village
469-235-3604
Hello@leavesbookandteashop.com

South Main Villiage

120 St. Louis Ave., #101
Fort Worth, 76104 + Google Map
