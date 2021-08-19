« All Events

Celebrating and promoting local artists through business partnerships in Fort Worth, Texas, Third Thursday is a monthly art crawl held in the Near Southside Arts district hosted by galleries and local businesses. It is designed to give local artists more opportunity for exposure and advancement in their careers as well as allowing patrons an opportunity to shop local.

Most galleries and shops open their doors for free to visitors 6-9 pm.

For More Information:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/thirdthursdayftw

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/thirdthursdayftw/