Tour de Foundry

August 7, 2021 @ 9:00 am 12:30 pm

We are thrilled to introduce our inaugural Tour de Foundry, a curated experience featuring the best of Fort Worth, from art to coﬀee, to distilleries and burgers (and so much more) on Saturday, August 7th at 9 AM.

The ride will start and end at The Foundry District. Foundry is anchored by Inspiration Alley, one of the top “Outdoor Art Experiences” in the United States by Forbes and over 70+ pieces of ﬁne art to be enjoyed in everyday life. It’s an exhibition of inspiration, where culture is not only crafted but found in the most unexpected of places.

Designed for the leisure and curious adventurists, the inaugural ride will be guided by Bronwen Gregory, who will keep you safe, engaged, curious, and ever-inspired. Did we mention art and coﬀee? Highlights include Trinity Coﬀee House, mural fan-favorites, Inspiration Alley, iconic views from the top of White Settlement Bridge, a stop at Vaquero Coffee, an immersive art experience at Sweet Tooth Motel, a beer ﬂight at Maple Branch’s biergarten and much more.

The details: The route is approximately 6 miles in total. Participants can bring their own bike or use a Fort Worth Bike Sharing bike if indicated during check out. Ticket price includes beverages at both coffee stops, one pastry, entrance to the Sweet Tooth Motel lobby and a flight tasting at the brewery. Additional food purchases can be made at each stop. ID must be shown upon arrival at Maple Branch.

Details

Date:
August 7
Time:
9:00 am – 12:30 pm
Cost:
$30
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-de-foundry-tickets-163552139853

Organizers

The Foundry District
Fort Worth Bike Sharing

The Foundry District

2625 Whitmore Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107 + Google Map
6823090985
View Venue Website

