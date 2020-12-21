Trinity Coffee House Grand Opening

« All Events

Mark your calendars now to see the newly opened Trinity Coffee House at our Grand Opening event on Saturday, January 23, 2021. The event will feature local vendors and debut Trinity’s latest addition to its growing list of amenities — beer and wine! Sweet Thang Cotton will be in attendance with a multi-selection of flavored cotton candy cones with varied toppings to choose from and, for a little added glam, drop a ‘party glitter bomb’ in a glass of bubbly, adding a little New Year flair to the day! Gold Ribbon Confections will provide delicious specialty cookies made exclusively for the grand opening event. A surprise mural, painted by a prominent Fort Worth artist, will also be unveiled. As a BONUS, all attendees will have the chance to enter a raffle to WIN a $100 gift card redeemable for any coffee and treats that Trinity Coffee House offers.