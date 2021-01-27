« All Events

Valentine Wine Dinner

February 11, 2021 @ 6:30 pm 8:30 pm

Mark your calendars now for a Valentine’s Wine Dinner at Thirty Eight & Vine. The evening will feature a four coursed, paired wine dinner in partnership with Luckybee Kitchen who will be catering the event. Dinner begins at 6:30pm where our in-house sommelier will be walking you through each course and each wine pairing. Bottles will be available for purchase at the end of the evening. Seating is limited! Reserve your table by calling us at 682-703-1887. $155pp++

Google Calendar

Details

Date:
February 11
Time:
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cost:
$155
Website:
https://fb.me/e/3eX0DOsu2

Organizer

Thirty Eight & Vine
Phone:
682-703-1887
Email:
jennifer@thirtyeightandvine.com
Website:
www.thirtyeightandvine.com

Thirty Eight & Vine

212 Carroll St., Ste. 130
Fort Worth, 76107 + Google Map
682-703-1887
www.thirtyeightandvine.com