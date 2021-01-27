Valentine Wine Dinner

« All Events

Mark your calendars now for a Valentine’s Wine Dinner at Thirty Eight & Vine. The evening will feature a four coursed, paired wine dinner in partnership with Luckybee Kitchen who will be catering the event. Dinner begins at 6:30pm where our in-house sommelier will be walking you through each course and each wine pairing. Bottles will be available for purchase at the end of the evening. Seating is limited! Reserve your table by calling us at 682-703-1887. $155pp++