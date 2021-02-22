« All Events

Voices in the Wind (風の電話) Film Screening

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18 – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

In her search for answers after the devastating 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, 17-year-old Haru sets out on a long journey across Japan to the town where the disaster swept away her brother and parents. The road trip takes the young woman, who is still haunted by the death of loved ones, from Hiroshima to Tokyo to Fukushima and eventually, all the way to Ōtsuchi in Iwate Prefecture, where her family home once stood. On the way she encounters fascinating people, heart-breaking and heart-warming stories, and tales of lives saved and lives lost. She eventually finds a beautiful garden, where a mysterious telephone box provides an unimaginable gift to those who step inside.

This film, a program in the three-part 3/11 Resilience Series, is in Japanese with English subtitles. You will have 48 hours to watch the film once you unlock your Eventive account. The screening is limited to 600 total views and only available for users with a U.S. IP address.

Register for the FREE film screening at https://jasdfw.org/event/voice_in_the_wind/.