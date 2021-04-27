« All Events

Join Winehaus Fort Worth for a three-day event, ‘A Taste of Winehaus,’ celebrating its Grand Opening! Launching the celebration is “Wine Down Friday” with Jazz on the patio. The evening will include music from local jazz favorites, the Tim Bauckman Quartet, and brick oven pizza options from Chadra Mezza Grill. Enjoy special pricing on WineHaus growlers and Charcuterie boxes by Sage & Board Grazing. Don’t forget to join the featured raffle to win a FREE WineHaus Wine Growler to Enjoy In-Haus!