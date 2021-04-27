Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Wine Down Friday with Jazz on the Patio

May 14, 2021 @ 6:00 pm 10:00 pm

Join Winehaus Fort Worth for a three-day event, ‘A Taste of Winehaus,’ celebrating its Grand Opening! Launching the celebration is “Wine Down Friday” with Jazz on the patio. The evening will include music from local jazz favorites, the Tim Bauckman Quartet, and brick oven pizza options from Chadra Mezza Grill. Enjoy special pricing on WineHaus growlers and Charcuterie boxes by Sage & Board Grazing. Don’t forget to join the featured raffle to win a FREE WineHaus Wine Growler to Enjoy In-Haus!

Details

Date:
May 14
Time:
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/events/921926235255419/

Organizer

WineHaus
Phone:
8178879101
Email:
wine@winehausfw.com
Website:
View Organizer Website

WineHaus

1628 Park Place Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76110 + Google Map
8178879101
View Venue Website

