Women in Genocide
October 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The facts of modern genocides have been well-documented, but how do women experience genocide differently than men? From the types of violence inflicted upon women to how they participate as perpetrators to their struggle for justice, examining the unique impact of genocide on women helps us better understand dynamics of mass violence. Join the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum for a discussion on the experiences of women in genocide as victims, perpetrators, and survivors.